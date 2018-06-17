Video: Kevin Owens Takes Terrifying Fall off Ladder After Braun Strowman Shove

Video: Kevin Owens Takes Terrifying Fall off Ladder After Braun Strowman ShoveJune 18, 2018
Kevin Owens may be showing up to Raw on Monday night in a full body cast after being thrown from the top of a ladder by Braun Strowman during Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.
Owens and Strowman were two of the competitors in the Money in the Bank men's ladder match. Owens attempted to neutralize Strowman by diving on top of him from the ladder. However, The Monster Among Men had other plans:
WWE @WWE
The absolute WORST scenario of @BraunStrowman telling you to #GetTheseHands: #MITB @FightOwensFight https://t.co/weHxEXTZaB
The impact of the move wasn't lost on many fans:
Pro Wrestling Only @prowresonly
KO just took a bump roughly on par with what got Mick Foley over as a major star that will be forgotten in two weeks.
WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc
OMGGGGG! Braun Strowman just sent Kevin Owens back to the indies! #MITB
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Your #MITB recap: Braun Strowman won the briefcase, ran thru a ladder and broke it in half, and also, he killed Kevin Owens.
The fall essentially took Owens out of the match completely, while Strowman prevailed by reaching the MITB briefcase hanging over the ring.
By virtue of his win, Strowman is assured of a Universal Championship shot at a time of his choosing. Owens, meanwhile, is likely to take a break from WWE programming to heal from his scary drop Sunday.
