Video: Kevin Owens Takes Terrifying Fall off Ladder After Braun Strowman Shove

Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

Kevin Owens may be showing up to Raw on Monday night in a full body cast after being thrown from the top of a ladder by Braun Strowman during Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Owens and Strowman were two of the competitors in the Money in the Bank men's ladder match. Owens attempted to neutralize Strowman by diving on top of him from the ladder. However, The Monster Among Men had other plans:

The impact of the move wasn't lost on many fans:

The fall essentially took Owens out of the match completely, while Strowman prevailed by reaching the MITB briefcase hanging over the ring.

By virtue of his win, Strowman is assured of a Universal Championship shot at a time of his choosing. Owens, meanwhile, is likely to take a break from WWE programming to heal from his scary drop Sunday.