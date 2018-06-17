Dak Prescott on Cowboys Outlook: 'We Plan on Surprising a Lot of People'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) takes the field during an organized team activity at its NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has big expectations for his team entering the 2018 regular season.

During an appearance on Showtime (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Prescott said: "We're going to be an exciting team this year. A lot of new faces. I think you're going to find we have a lot of new guys on this team, within this organization, that can make plays. We plan on surprising a lot of people."

Dallas went 9-7 last season and missed the playoffs.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    

Related

    Brady on Deflategate: 'I Realized I Couldn't Win'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady on Deflategate: 'I Realized I Couldn't Win'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dak Ready to Surprise a Lot of People

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dak Ready to Surprise a Lot of People

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

    Redditers Post Most Haunting Pics from Each Team's History

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Redditers Post Most Haunting Pics from Each Team's History

    reddit
    via reddit

    Happy Father's Day from Around the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Happy Father's Day from Around the NFL

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com