Dak Prescott on Cowboys Outlook: 'We Plan on Surprising a Lot of People'

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has big expectations for his team entering the 2018 regular season.

During an appearance on Showtime (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk), Prescott said: "We're going to be an exciting team this year. A lot of new faces. I think you're going to find we have a lot of new guys on this team, within this organization, that can make plays. We plan on surprising a lot of people."

Dallas went 9-7 last season and missed the playoffs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.