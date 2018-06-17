Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Concerned over Star's Quadriceps Injury

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers, but each team has reservations about acquiring the San Antonio Spurs star, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

"Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had trade discussions with the Spurs, as both teams have concerns about the severity of Leonard’s injury," Ganguli wrote.

Leonard only played nine games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury.

The forward's timeline for a return was unknown throughout the season, but Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports (h/t Michael Rehome of News4 San Antonio) reported earlier this month that the player is "close to 100 percent."

The Spurs have indicated they want to hold onto Leonard with one more year remaining on his contract and the ability to offer him a supermax deal. Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reported he is expected to receive an offer for a five-year, $219 million extension.

However, Leonard has his eyes set on other teams, with the Clippers and Lakers becoming possible destinations, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both teams would be thrilled to add a player of Leonard's ability and reportedly would put together a package to entice the Spurs to make a trade. While he is coming off a lost season, the 26-year-old is one of the best two-way players in the NBA and finished in the top three of MVP voting in two straight seasons.

On the other hand, questions about his health as well as his future—he could be a free agent next summer—should cause both Los Angeles squads to stay cautious on the trade market.