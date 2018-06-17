Kawhi Leonard Rumors: Lakers, Clippers Concerned over Star's Quadriceps Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 17, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) moves the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, in San Antonio. The absolute unwillingness to answer certain questions is part of the San Antonio Spurs' mystique. The Spurs just don't share much. So there is some unmistakable irony here that when it comes to the obviously fractured relationship between San Antonio and Kawhi Leonard, it's the Spurs who are the ones frustrated by the lack of answers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly interested in joining the Los Angeles Lakers or Los Angeles Clippers, but each team has reservations about acquiring the San Antonio Spurs star, per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.

"Neither the Lakers nor Clippers have had trade discussions with the Spurs, as both teams have concerns about the severity of Leonard’s injury," Ganguli wrote.

Leonard only played nine games last season while dealing with a quadriceps injury.

The forward's timeline for a return was unknown throughout the season, but Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports (h/t Michael Rehome of News4 San Antonio) reported earlier this month that the player is "close to 100 percent."

The Spurs have indicated they want to hold onto Leonard with one more year remaining on his contract and the ability to offer him a supermax deal. Jabari Young of San Antonio Express-News reported he is expected to receive an offer for a five-year, $219 million extension.

However, Leonard has his eyes set on other teams, with the Clippers and Lakers becoming possible destinations, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Both teams would be thrilled to add a player of Leonard's ability and reportedly would put together a package to entice the Spurs to make a trade. While he is coming off a lost season, the 26-year-old is one of the best two-way players in the NBA and finished in the top three of MVP voting in two straight seasons.

On the other hand, questions about his health as well as his future—he could be a free agent next summer—should cause both Los Angeles squads to stay cautious on the trade market.

Related

    How the Cavs Can Build a Superteam Around LeBron

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How the Cavs Can Build a Superteam Around LeBron

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Realistic Dream Draft Target 😍

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Every Team's Realistic Dream Draft Target 😍

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 1 Pick for Kawhi

    San Antonio Spurs logo
    San Antonio Spurs

    Report: Suns Won't Trade No. 1 Pick for Kawhi

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Shaq: LeBron Doesn't Need to Ring Chase

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Shaq: LeBron Doesn't Need to Ring Chase

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report