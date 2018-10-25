A.J. Bouye Ruled out for Eagles vs. Jaguars Due to Calf Injury

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is not traveling with the team to London for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of a calf injury suffered in practice this week.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the update Thursday and noted fellow corner Tyler Patmon is also going to miss the trip because of a neck injury.

Bouye signed with the Jags in March 2017 after spending the first four years of his career with the AFC South rival Houston Texans. He enjoyed a strong debut season in Jacksonville with 56 combined tackles, 18 passes defended and six interceptions. Pro Football Focus grades him as the 26th-best CB so far in 2018.

The 27-year-old UCF product has remained mostly durable while developing into a valuable secondary asset. His rookie campaign was limited to six games because of a hamstring injury, but he's missed just four games over the last four years.

If the latest ailment forces him out of the lineup, Tre Herndon should get the first opportunity to enter the starting lineup opposite Jalen Ramsey. It could also lead to more playing time for Quenton Meeks on passing downs.

Ramsey's presence should give the Jaguars some stability in the defensive backfield, since he can shadow an opponent's top target. But losing Bouye for any extended period of time would likely have a noticeable impact on the defense.