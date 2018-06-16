World Cup 2018 Groups Table: Updated Standings After Saturday's Matches

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

France top Group C after a narrow win over Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Saturday. Denmark matched Les Bleus' win after edging past Peru later in the day.

Croatia are the surprise leaders of Group D after beating Nigeria 2-0. Oghenekaro Etebo turned the ball into his own net, while the brilliant Luka Modric stroked in a penalty during the second half.

Argentina are widely expected to boss the group but dropped points in their opening game after Iceland held them to a 1-1 draw, with Lionel Messi seeing a penalty saved.

Group A (wins, goal difference and points)

1. Russia: 1, +5, 3

2. Uruguay: 1, +1, 3

3. Egypt: 0, -1, 0

4. Saudi Arabia: 0, -5, 0

Group B

1. Iran: 1, +1, 3

2. Portugal: 0, 0, 1

3. Spain: 0, 0, 1

4. Morocco: 0, -1, 0

Group C

1. France: 1, +1, 3

2. Denmark: 1, +1, 3

3. Australia: 0, -1, 0

4. Peru: 0, -1, 0

Group D

1. Croatia: 1, +2, 3

2. Iceland: 0, 0, 1

3. Argentina: 0, 0, 1

4. Nigeria: 0, -2, 0

Messi Left to Rue Missed Chance

A resourceful Iceland team pushed Argentina early and often at Moscow's Spartak Stadium. Even so, things looked comfortable for La Albiceleste when Sergio Aguero hammered them in front on 19 minutes.

However, Iceland needed just four minutes to draw level thanks to Alfred Finnbogason. Messi should have restored Argentina's lead on 64 minutes, but goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson thwarted him.

Being denied from the spot has become an unfortunate habit for Messi:

His frustrations typified a dismal first outing for an Argentina squad groaning under the weight of big names and underachievement.

France Show Spirit, Even Though Skill Was Lacking

France threatened to fail to meet expectations when Antoine Griezmann and Mile Jedinak traded successful penalties at Kazan Arena. A draw seemed inevitable until Paul Pogba scored a deflected winner off defender Aziz Behich nine minutes from time.

While his goal was a fortunate one, Pogba also matched a piece of history for his country:

Les Bleus need to play better but at least showed good spirit in battling to a win they barely deserved.

Denmark Did What They Needed to Win

Denmark and Peru faced the daunting early task of having to keep pace with France. It was a challenge the Danes answered, albeit by the narrowest of margins at the Mordovia Arena in Saransk.

Their winner came in the 59th minute courtesy of Yussuf Poulsen. The RB Leipzig forward had previously conceded a first-half penalty after tangling with Jefferson Farfan.

Kasper Schmeichel was terrific in the Denmark goal, producing a performance reminiscent of his father:

Denmark did enough to win despite Peru outplaying them. The Danes will need to show more when they face Australia on Thursday.

Modric the Star for Comfortable Croatia

A sluggish Nigeria team rarely took Croatia out of their comfort zone. Under little pressure, diminutive midfield general Modric was able to run the show in Kaliningrad.

The Real Madrid schemer responded brilliantly, owning the ball and scoring his nation's second. His finish capped an imperious display:

Modric was able to conduct play for a Croatia side willing to keep the ball moving between the lines. While they lacked pace up top, the Blazers did produce some neat and deft exchanges between Modric, Ivan Rakitic and winger Ivan Perisic.

While Croatia can do more, Nigeria couldn't have done less after stumbling out of the gate.