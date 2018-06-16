Tite: Neymar Not 100 Percent Fit Ahead of World Cup Opener vs. Switzerland

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 16, 2018

Brazil's Neymar (C) poses for a selfie with a fan as coach Tite (2-L) signs autographs to supporters after a training session of the national football team ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup, at Granja Comary training centre in Teresopolis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 25, 2018. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo credit should read MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP/Getty Images)
MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has told reporters Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar still isn't 100 percent fit ahead of the Selecao's first match of the World Cup against Switzerland.

The two sides will face off on Sunday, but fans shouldn't expect to see Neymar at his best:

The 26-year-old missed the bulk of the second half of the season with an ankle injury but returned to the pitch for Brazil's friendly against Croatia on June 3. His performances since have suggested he's back on track, but ahead of the friendlies, he told Sky Sports he was "still a bit scared of going all-out."

Neymar played 84 minutes in Brazil's final friendly against Austria, and there's little doubt he'll start against Switzerland on Sunday. The Europeans are ranked sixth in the world, per FIFA, and should provide the South Americans with a stern test.

Neymar will have to be close to his best immediately, as Switzerland are known for their organisation and solid defence. Brazil have struggled to create chances without their best player in the past, most notably at the 2014 World Cup; the hosts collapsed after he went down with an injury.

Costa Rica and Serbia are Brazil's other opponents in Group E.

Related

    Denmark's William Kvist Stretchered Off

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Denmark's William Kvist Stretchered Off

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Schmeichel Proves He's Ready to Carry Denmark

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Schmeichel Proves He's Ready to Carry Denmark

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    The Filmmaker Who Denied Messi 😳

    James Montague
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi's Burden Can Be Eased by Aguero

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi's Burden Can Be Eased by Aguero

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report