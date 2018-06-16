Tite: Neymar Not 100 Percent Fit Ahead of World Cup Opener vs. Switzerland

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has told reporters Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar still isn't 100 percent fit ahead of the Selecao's first match of the World Cup against Switzerland.

The two sides will face off on Sunday, but fans shouldn't expect to see Neymar at his best:

The 26-year-old missed the bulk of the second half of the season with an ankle injury but returned to the pitch for Brazil's friendly against Croatia on June 3. His performances since have suggested he's back on track, but ahead of the friendlies, he told Sky Sports he was "still a bit scared of going all-out."

Neymar played 84 minutes in Brazil's final friendly against Austria, and there's little doubt he'll start against Switzerland on Sunday. The Europeans are ranked sixth in the world, per FIFA, and should provide the South Americans with a stern test.

Neymar will have to be close to his best immediately, as Switzerland are known for their organisation and solid defence. Brazil have struggled to create chances without their best player in the past, most notably at the 2014 World Cup; the hosts collapsed after he went down with an injury.

Costa Rica and Serbia are Brazil's other opponents in Group E.