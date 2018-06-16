US Open Golf 2018 Leaderboard: Live Look at Saturday Scores, Overall Predictions

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson will start the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open Golf with a healthy four-shot lead on Saturday, as he continues the hunt for his second Major win.

The 33-year-old won the tournament in 2016 and is the clear favourite going into moving day, as he's the only player who has consistently dealt well with the tricky weather conditions and nature of the course at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods failed to make the cut, and only three players are par or better after the first two rounds. Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Brooks Koepka chase the leader by five shots.

Here's a look at the leaderboard:

1. Dustin Johnson, -4

T2. Scott Piercy, E

T2: Charley Hoffman, E

T4. Tommy Fleetwood, +1

T4. Henrik Stenson, +1

T4. Justin Rose, +1

T4. Ian Poulter, +1

T4. Brooks Koepka, +1

For the live leaderboard, visit the U.S. Open's official website by clicking here.

Johnson finished Friday's round with just a single bogey on his scorecard, doing some sensational work with his approaches and short game. The top-ranked golfer in the world has certainly lived up to the expectations, as was perhaps logical after he won the FedEx St. Jude Classic tournament earlier this month.

Per ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg, the relative ease with which he has played this course is all the more remarkable given how new it is to him:

His closest competitors are Piercy and Hoffman, but most fans will keep an eye on the talented group sitting behind those two.

Stenson, Koepka, Rose, Fleetwood and Poulter rank among the PGA Tour's most consistent players, and all of them have won plenty of silverware in the past. Rose in particular started the tournament among the favourites, and is more than capable of overturning a five-shot deficit over the course of two days.

Unfortunately for the Brit, Johnson's excellent form is hard to overlook:

Piercy's best ever result at a Major came in 2016, when he was paired with Johnson going into the third round of the U.S. Open. He would finish as the runner-up in that event.

The similarities are rather odd:

Rickie Fowler sits at two-under, and Justin Thomas already chases the leader by eight shots.

Predictions: Johnson has been untouchable so far, and there's no reason to believe he'll falter on Saturday. Keep a close eye on Rose though―if he can halve the deficit ahead of Sunday, he has more than an outside chance of taking the win. Johnson to lead after Round 3, three shots ahead of Rose.