Russia vs. Egypt: Team News, Live Stream, TV Info for World Cup 2018

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Russia and Egypt continue their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaigns as the two teams clash at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Tournament hosts Russia top Group A after the first round of matches courtesy of a 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

Egypt are still searching for their first points of the tournament after going down to a late Jose Gimenez header in a 1-0 defeat against Uruguay.

Here's a look at how you can watch the game, followed by team news and a closer look at the match.

Date: Tuesday, June 19

Time: 9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. (BST)/2 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC 1 (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Team News

Russia will have to make do without Alan Dzagoev after he was forced off with a hamstring injury in the win over Saudi Arabia.

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

He was replaced by Denis Cheryshev, who should keep his place after scoring twice.

Egypt will welcome back Mohamed Salah from injury against Russia. The Liverpool forward was not risked against Uruguay but is set to play on Tuesday, per Steve Hunter at Liverpool's official website.

Egypt Need Salah To Get Campaign Going

Egypt have their work cut out if they are to qualify from Group A, but the return of Salah will provide hope after a brilliant first season at Liverpool where he scored 43 goals in all competitions.

ESPN showed how slim their chances are:

Egypt looked solid defensively against Uruguay but struggled in attack. Salah will add pace and invention to the team, and his return should also provide a morale boost.

Russia will not lack for confidence after thrashing Saudi Arabia. Aleksandr Golovin played a starring role as he scored and grabbed two assists:

Egypt will need to be wary of the 22-year-old testing their defence. Scouted Football highlighted his strengths:

A win for Russia would put them on the brink of the knockout stages, but Egypt will provide a far tougher test than Saudi Arabia, and the match is a must-win for Hector Cuper's men.

