Jacqui Oatley Tweets Diego Maradona Made Racist Gesture to South Korean Fans

JUAN MABROMATA/Getty Images

Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona reportedly made a racist gesture toward a group of South Korean fans during Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup action.

The former World Cup winner attended the match between Argentina and Iceland and pulled his eyes to the side when he engaged with the fans, according to the BBC's Jacqui Oatley:

The 1986 World Cup winner has attracted plenty of controversy over the years, and TV presenter Georgie Bingham wasn't surprised by the allegation:

As detailed by Bob Williams of the Telegraph in 2008, Maradona's career was filled with ups and downs during his playing days, and things haven't changed since. He's had numerous issues related to drug abuse and was handed a suspended jail sentence for shooting an air rifle at reporters in 1998.

The tricky forward remains beloved by fans worldwide for his skills, however, and gave the nation its second World Cup title in 1986 in glorious fashion.

He went on to manage the Albiceleste from 2008-2010 and has remained something of a pop-culture phenomenon. The gesture wasn't his only moment of note during Saturday's match:

Traditionally one of Argentina's most passionate fans in the stands, expect to see plenty more of Maradona during the World Cup.