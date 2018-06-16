Ex-Cavs Player JJ Hickson Arrested, Charged in 'Frightening Home Invasion'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former NBA player J.J. Hickson was arrested and charged Friday with what was described as a "frightening home invasion," per Kerry Charles of Fox 5 Atlanta.

"The victim was beat up pretty good and they took some personal items from the residence," Captain John Kennedy of Coweta County Sheriff's Office said. "And at that point in time through the help of a canvass we were able to identify a suspect and a suspect vehicle. We were able to identify a suspect from that."

Hickson's charges include armed robbery in connection with a home invasion.

The Senoia, Ga., neighborhood in the Atlanta metropolitan area rarely sees robberies of this nature, according to the sherriff's office.

While at least two men were involved, Hickson is the only one charged to this point.

The 29-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA with five different organizations, last playing with the Washington Wizards in 2015-16. He is perhaps best known for his stretch with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the start of his career, playing alongside LeBron James from 2008-10.

He has continued his career overseas, spending time this season playing in both China and Lebanon.