Zach Randolph's Brother Roger Shot and Killed in Indiana

Roger Randolph, the brother of Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph, was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Marion, Indiana, according to Anna Carrera of WTHR.

The shooting reportedly happened just before 5 a.m. outside Hop's Blue's Room, a barbecue restaurant.

Zach Randolph was not with his brother at the time.

Joe Fenton of WTHR showed the scene following the homicide:

Roger Randolph was sentenced to three years in prison in 2005 for his role in a nightclub shooting. Zach was present and questioned but not charged.

The brothers also lost their mother, Mae, who died in 2016 on Thanksgiving Day. Randolph missed seven games before returning to the court.

The 36-year-old Randolph has spent 17 years in the NBA for five different organizations.