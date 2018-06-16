Oscar Robertson to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2018 NBA Awards Show

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The NBA will honor Oscar Robertson with a Lifetime Achievement Award during the June 25 NBA Awards, according to the Associated Press (via ESPN).

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1960 NBA draft, Robertson was a 12-time All-Star in 14 career seasons in the league. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

The 79-year-old is perhaps best known for his ability to pick up triple-doubles, leading all players in NBA history with 181.

He was the only person to average one for a season—producing 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists per game in 1961-62—until Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook accomplished the feat in each of the past two seasons.

Robertson finished with an MVP, a Rookie of the Year award and one championship. He ranks 12th in league history in points and sixth in assists.

Outside the NBA, the guard won an Olympic gold medal in 1960 and helped lead Cincinnati to back-to-back Final Four appearances in his college career.

Bill Russell received the Lifetime Achievement Award during last year's inaugural NBA Awards.