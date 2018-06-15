David Irving Reportedly Suspended 4 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of defensive lineman David Irving to start the 2018 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Irving has been suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

