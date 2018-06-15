David Irving Reportedly Suspended 4 Games for Substance Abuse Violation

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 1: David Irving #95 of the Dallas Cowboys plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will be without the services of defensive lineman David Irving to start the 2018 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Irving has been suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

