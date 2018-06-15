Report: Teams Sent Memo Saying NBA Draft Eligibility Rules Could Change in 2021

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

A memo sent to NBA teams on Friday reportedly stated that a change in eligibility rules for the NBA draft could be instituted as early as 2021.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the memo did not specifically mention the one-and-done rule, but it is believed that the changes would include allowing prospects to enter the NBA draft after their senior years in high school rather than attending one year of college.

Lowe noted that the change won't occur prior to 2021, and it is believed the eligibility requirements will change leading up to either the 2021 or 2022 draft.

He added that the memo was meant to let teams know that change could come before the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement in 2024.

Prospects are currently required to be one year removed from the end of their senior year in high school to enter the draft.

That has led most top prospects to spend one year in college before entering the draft, while a select few have opted to play professionally overseas instead.

In March, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted to start moving toward some changes on the draft eligibility front.

He specifically mentioned making the G League a possibility for players who do not want to play one year of college basketball.

Shortly after that report, highly touted recruit Darius Bazley announced his intention to play in the G League next season rather than attending Syracuse University.

The one-and-done rule has been in place since 2006. Players were previously allowed to enter the NBA draft out of high school, and many current and future Hall of Famers did precisely that, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

Per Lowe, a change in the eligibility rules will lead to a loaded draft when it happens since it will include the top high school recruits of two consecutive classes in a single draft class.