Wasserman's Top NBA Landing Spots for Prospect Donte DiVincenzo

Donte Divincenzo was a star at Villanova. Will he be able to rise to the occasion in the NBA? Watch above to see where Bleacher Report NBA Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's thinks the Nova 6th man will land. 

