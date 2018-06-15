Browns OL Donald Stephenson Suspended 2 Games for Substance-Abuse Violation

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Donald Stephenson received a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the team announced Friday.

The Browns noted Stephenson is eligible to participate in offseason practices, training camp and preseason games, but he'll miss the first two weeks of the 2018 regular season.



