Browns OL Donald Stephenson Suspended 2 Games for Substance-Abuse Violation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 15: Tackle Donald Stephenson #79 of the Kansas City Chiefs on the sidelines during the pre-season NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 15, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 34-19. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Donald Stephenson received a two-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the team announced Friday.

The Browns noted Stephenson is eligible to participate in offseason practices, training camp and preseason games, but he'll miss the first two weeks of the 2018 regular season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Garrett Is Primed for a Breakout Year

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Why Garrett Is Primed for a Breakout Year

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    XBox Helped Mayfield and Gordon Become Close Friends

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    XBox Helped Mayfield and Gordon Become Close Friends

    Josh Poloha
    via Waiting For Next Year

    Trump: No NFL Players Responded to Pardon Offer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Trump: No NFL Players Responded to Pardon Offer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Haley Believes 2018 Is a 'Make or Break Year' for Coleman

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Haley Believes 2018 Is a 'Make or Break Year' for Coleman

    Josh Poloha
    via Waiting For Next Year