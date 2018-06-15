Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Currently Spurs Star's Top Destination

Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly would like to be traded and has the Los Angeles Lakers atop his wish list.

On Friday, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News noted Leonard wants to be traded. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN then reported the 2014 NBA Finals MVP would favor a deal to his hometown of Los Angeles, with the Lakers ahead of the Clippers as his preferred landing spot.

