Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors: Lakers Currently Spurs Star's Top Destination

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 13: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Denver Nuggets on January 13, 2018 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photos by Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Sobhani/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard reportedly would like to be traded and has the Los Angeles Lakers atop his wish list.

On Friday, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News noted Leonard wants to be traded. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN then reported the 2014 NBA Finals MVP would favor a deal to his hometown of Los Angeles, with the Lakers ahead of the Clippers as his preferred landing spot.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

