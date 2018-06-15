Granit Xhaka, Arsenal Agree to New Contract

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract, committing his immediate future to the club.

The Gunners announced the news on their official website and also shared this message from the Switzerland international:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.