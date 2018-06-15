Granit Xhaka, Arsenal Agree to New Contract

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal Agree to New ContractJune 15, 2018
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract, committing his immediate future to the club.
The Gunners announced the news on their official website and also shared this message from the Switzerland international:
