Granit Xhaka, Arsenal Agree to New Contract

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal at The King Power Stadium on May 9, 2018 in Leicester, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has signed a new long-term contract, committing his immediate future to the club.

The Gunners announced the news on their official website and also shared this message from the Switzerland international:

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

