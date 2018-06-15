Report: Darrell Arthur Exercises $7.4M Contract Option with Nuggets

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Denver Nuggets forward Darrell Arthur (00) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Denver. The Nuggets won 107-104. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Power forward Darrell Arthur reportedly exercised the $7.4 million option in his contract to remain with the Denver Nuggets for the 2018-19 season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Arthur has spent the past five seasons with the Nuggets, but he appeared in only 19 games in 2017-18 due to a combination of knee injuries and coaching decisions.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

