Report: Darrell Arthur Exercises $7.4M Contract Option with Nuggets

Power forward Darrell Arthur reportedly exercised the $7.4 million option in his contract to remain with the Denver Nuggets for the 2018-19 season, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Arthur has spent the past five seasons with the Nuggets, but he appeared in only 19 games in 2017-18 due to a combination of knee injuries and coaching decisions.

