David de Gea Reportedly Agrees to New Contract with Manchester United

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Manchester United and star goalkeeper David de Gea have reportedly agreed to a new contract, a major step in making sure the Spain international does not move to Real Madrid.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the new five-year deal should end persistent rumours linking De Gea with Los Blancos.

Links between the Spanish giants and De Gea have never gone away since the Madrid native almost joined Real in 2015, with a faulty fax machine being the only thing that stood in his way.

TF-Images/Getty Images

He signed a new contract during that span but continued to be mentioned as a target, and it's doubtful that would actually change with this new deal.

The timing of the agreement would be a little odd, as Spain will start their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iberian rivals Portugal on Friday. De Gea has been busy on the training pitch, and a new contract will not have been on his mind all that much.

He has a staff to negotiate for him, however, and with multiple outlets reporting a deal has been agreed, fans of the Red Devils should be optimistic:

De Gea's new contract would be good news for Roma's Alisson Becker, who is said to be Real's top target in goal, per Fernando Kallas of AS. If De Gea signs, it makes the Brazilian's move to the Bernabeu all the more likely.