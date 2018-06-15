LeBron James Gets Weed Strain Named After Him by The Game

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Hip-hop star The Game has come up with a unique pitch to convince LeBron James to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per TMZ Sports, The Game's company, Trees By Game, has created a new strain of marijuana called "'LA' Bron James."

"[It's] a strain inspired by my city and them trying to bring King James to the Lake Show," The Game said.

The Game is an avid Lakers fan and clearly wants to see his favorite team make a big splash in free agency this summer after missing the playoffs in each of the last five years.

James has yet to officially announce whether or not he will opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The four-time NBA MVP has until June 29 to decide whether he will become a free agent.