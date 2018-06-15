NBA Trade Rumors: Harrison Barnes Won't Be Part of Chandler Parsons Deal

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 1: Harrison Barnes #40 of the Dallas Mavericks runs back on defense against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Quicken Loans Arena on April 1, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 98-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Harrison Barnes
Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly not inclined to include Harrison Barnes in a potential deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per 247Sports' Mike Fisher, the Mavs are "not willing" to trade Barnes to the Grizzlies for Chandler Parsons and the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    It's Going to Be a Wild Summer in the NBA 😜

    NBA logo
    NBA

    It's Going to Be a Wild Summer in the NBA 😜

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    MPJ (Hip) Cleared for 2nd Pro Day Workout

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MPJ (Hip) Cleared for 2nd Pro Day Workout

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Unanswered Draft Question 🤔

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every NBA Team's Biggest Unanswered Draft Question 🤔

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Who Would Take a Risk on MPJ?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Would Take a Risk on MPJ?

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report