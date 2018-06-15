NBA Trade Rumors: Harrison Barnes Won't Be Part of Chandler Parsons Deal

Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly not inclined to include Harrison Barnes in a potential deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Per 247Sports' Mike Fisher, the Mavs are "not willing" to trade Barnes to the Grizzlies for Chandler Parsons and the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

