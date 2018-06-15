Cristiano Ronaldo Accepts 2-Year Suspended Prison Sentence in Tax Case

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during a friendly soccer match between Portugal and Algeria in Lisbon, Portugal, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly accepted a two-year suspended prison sentence and will have pay to €18.8 million to the Spanish treasury to settle his tax fraud case.

According to El Mundo (h/t RT), Ronaldo accepted four fiscal offences before the Tax Agency, each of which carries a punishment of six months in prison. 

Ronaldo was accused last year of evading €14.7 million in tax, but in Spain, prison sentences of two years or less do not have to be served by those without a prior criminal record.

                        

