Arsenal Reportedly Among Premier League Clubs Eyeing Mario Gotze

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Mario Gotze is reportedly considering a move to the Premier League this summer as he looks to revive his career, and Arsenal are among those interested in signing him.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, the Borussia Dortmund star is looking at England after he failed to make Germany's squad for the World Cup. Arsenal—along with Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Newcastle United—are monitoring him.

Newcastle and Leicester have even gone so far as to make "tentative enquiries" into his availability, and it's said he could cost as little as £18 million.

Gotze was once one of the biggest up-and-coming stars in the game. He was quick, skillful and creative with an eye for goal, and he had the rare ability to create moments of magic in a game with a deft touch or defence-splitting pass.

His career has been on a downward trajectory since he scored the decisive goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, though.

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

The 26-year-old struggled to produce his best under Pep Guardiola at Bayern Munich and returned to Dortmund in 2016.

He has been unable to recapture his prior form with BVB amid fitness issues and was ruled out indefinitely after being diagnosed with a rare muscular disorder early in 2017.

Though he was able to play last season, he missed out with Germany after producing two goals and seven assists in 32 appearances.

Football writer Lars Pollmann does not believe Gotze would be well-suited to English football:

Even with the recent announcement of a winter break, the Premier League can be a gruelling slog at times, and that would do no favours for a player with Gotze's issues.

His reported price tag is within the range of plenty of Premier League clubs, but of those interested it would be difficult to see him giving serious consideration to those below Arsenal, who will be hoping to get back into the UEFA Champions League under new boss Unai Emery.

It seems the Premier League might not be the best choice for Gotze as he looks to reignite his career either, though £18 million could prove to be a bargain if he is able to rediscover his best form.