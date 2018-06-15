Chelsea Reportedly Eye Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani in Latest Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Juventus are aware of the Blues' interest and discussed the issue with Rugani's camp on Thursday during a meeting in Milan between club officials and his representatives.

The centre-back was bought by Juventus while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was manager in Turin, and the coach also called him up to Italy's senior side for the first time, although Rugani did not make his Azzurri debut until after Conte had left.

Maurizio Sarri—who is said to be the primary candidate to replace Conte this summer if he leaves Stamford Bridge—oversaw Rugani's formative years at Empoli, so he too is familiar with the player.

The 23-year-old only made 26 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, but with Andrea Barzagli now 37 and Giorgio Chiellini turning 34 in August, he's in line to become a key player for them in the coming years.

Football writer Adam Digby has been critical of Rugani and believes he needs to improve if he's to reach his potential, though Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren feels the defender has done well:

Rugani reads the game well and positions himself accordingly, so he's not a defender you'll see regularly making last-ditch challenges.

Copa 90 US' Aaron West was impressed with how he handled Andrea Belotti when Juventus beat local rivals Torino in February:

He's technically adept and composed on the ball, and while he may not yet have reached his peak, he has a bright future ahead.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta available at centre-back along with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Kurt Zouma, Chelsea aren't in desperate need of reinforcements in that position, though Rugani would arguably be an upgrade on some of them.

He has been groomed to play a key role at Juve, though, so it's difficult to imagine them letting him go easily.