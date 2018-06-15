Chelsea Reportedly Eye Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani in Latest Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 15, 2018

Inter Milan's forward Mauro Emanuel Icardi from Argentina (L) fights for the ball with Juventus' defender Daniele Rugani during the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan Vs Juventus on April 28, 2018 at the 'San Siro Stadium' in Milan. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Daniele Rugani from Juventus

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Juventus are aware of the Blues' interest and discussed the issue with Rugani's camp on Thursday during a meeting in Milan between club officials and his representatives.

The centre-back was bought by Juventus while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was manager in Turin, and the coach also called him up to Italy's senior side for the first time, although Rugani did not make his Azzurri debut until after Conte had left.

Maurizio Sarri—who is said to be the primary candidate to replace Conte this summer if he leaves Stamford Bridge—oversaw Rugani's formative years at Empoli, so he too is familiar with the player.

The 23-year-old only made 26 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, but with Andrea Barzagli now 37 and Giorgio Chiellini turning 34 in August, he's in line to become a key player for them in the coming years.

Football writer Adam Digby has been critical of Rugani and believes he needs to improve if he's to reach his potential, though Bleacher Report's Gianni Verschueren feels the defender has done well:

Rugani reads the game well and positions himself accordingly, so he's not a defender you'll see regularly making last-ditch challenges.

Copa 90 US' Aaron West was impressed with how he handled Andrea Belotti when Juventus beat local rivals Torino in February:

He's technically adept and composed on the ball, and while he may not yet have reached his peak, he has a bright future ahead.

With the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta available at centre-back along with Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Kurt Zouma, Chelsea aren't in desperate need of reinforcements in that position, though Rugani would arguably be an upgrade on some of them.

He has been groomed to play a key role at Juve, though, so it's difficult to imagine them letting him go easily.

Related

    PSG Join Liverpool and Chelsea in Alex Telles Chase

    Chelsea logo
    Chelsea

    PSG Join Liverpool and Chelsea in Alex Telles Chase

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Griezmann's LeBron-style 'Decision' a Bad Idea

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Griezmann's LeBron-style 'Decision' a Bad Idea

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    World Cup Live: Time for Salah, Ronaldo & Spain to Step Up

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World Cup Live: Time for Salah, Ronaldo & Spain to Step Up

    Mike Hytner
    via the Guardian

    World Cup: What's Going Down Today

    World Football logo
    World Football

    World Cup: What's Going Down Today

    Sky Sports
    via Sky Sports