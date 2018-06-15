Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly Join Liverpool, Chelsea in Race for Alex Telles

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Porto left-back Alex Telles but could face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for his signature.

According to Le Parisien (h/t TalkSport's Sean O'Brien), PSG have made the Brazilian one of their top summer targets and could be set to make an approach for him, while Porto are also aware the Premier League duo have their eyes on him, too.

Telles' numbers are remarkable for a left-back, as he racked up an astonishing 20 assists in all competitions last season as well as scoring four goals.

Given his number of assists, it will come as little surprise that he excels at picking out a team-mate with his crosses into the box, having done so on 53 occasions from open play alone in the Primeira Liga last season, per WhoScored.com.

He also applies his outstanding delivery to set pieces, too.

WhoScored.com provided some of his other impressive stats from the Primeira Liga last season:

The 25-year-old is known more for his attacking contributions than his defensive skills, but he was a key fixture in a back line that shipped just 18 goals in 34 league games as Porto won the title.

Neither Liverpool or Chelsea are in desperate need of a left-back. Andy Robertson had a promising debut campaign for the former, while Marcos Alonso is a strong option for the latter, who can also call upon Cesar Azpilicueta on the left should they revert to a back four.

Telles' incisive contributions are eye-catching, though, so it's not surprising he has piqued their interest.

As for PSG, Layvin Kurzawa has never been particularly convincing for them. Despite his side winning the Ligue 1 title last season, he wasn't even considered by France manager Didier Deschamps for a World Cup place, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

That Deschamps preferred Benjamin Mendy, who had made just three senior appearances for Manchester City since suffering a cruciate ligament injury last September, speaks volumes about Kurzawa's performances. Though, it should be noted that Kurzawa often split time at full-back with Yuri Berchiche at PSG.

The difficulty will be convincing Porto to sell. The Primeira Liga champions have already sold right-back Ricardo Pereira and Diogo Dalot—who can play on either side—to Leicester City and Manchester United this summer, so they won't want to lose yet another key player at the back.

Portuguese football writer Jan Hagen doubts they'll let him go:

In light of Porto's recent sales, it could take a significant offer from his suitors to pry him away this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea in particular will need to consider if it's worth it given the options they already have at their disposal, but PSG's need and resources could still see them continue with their pursuit.