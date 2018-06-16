NXT TakeOver Chicago 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

5 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The longest-running storyline in all of WWE, and the best, culminated Saturday night in a Chicago Street Fight that threatened the well-being of both Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. Armed with a crutch given to him by his wife Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano entered the Allstate Arena to a huge ovation.

The action spilled outside the ring. It moved to the stands, where Gargano unleashed a stop sign on the back of his opponent.

Gargano uncorked a cross body block onto Ciampa that left both men reeling and chants of Johnny Wrestling filled the arena.

Back in the ring, Ciampa unloaded a trio of German suplexes that left Gargano favoring his neck. Ciampa, like a shark smelling blood, targeted that same neck he once left in a brace just weeks earlier. Rearranging the steps, he trapped Gargano's head and neck in a steel chair and sent him crashing into the steps, further damaging his one-time best friend and tag team partner.

Fueled by hatred and a desire to win, Ciampa pulled a pair of handcuffs from under the ring. A series of kicks and a slingshot spear put Ciampa down, though, as adrenaline sparked a Gargano comeback.

Gargano unloaded on Ciampa's back with his leather belt as chants of "you deserve it" poured from the stands.

Frustrated that he could not keep Gargano down, Ciampa deconstructed the ring, exposing the boards. He attempted a superplex but Gargano countered out and delivered a superkick to the knee that left Ciampa prone.

As Gargano launched himself over the top rope, he was met in the face with a trash can lid by his former friend. Ciampa looked to follow up but ran his knee into the steel steps and was forced to loosen up his knee brace.

Gargano targeted the weakness, unloading with a series of chair shots to the previously injured knee.

Ciampa sent Gargano into a trash can and applied his opponent's own Garga-No Escape on him. He followed up, using the edge of a crutch to ram Gargano in the neck.

Ciampa walked Gargano up the ramp, telling their story before throwing him face-first into the entrance stage in a spot ripped right from last year's event in the same building. Standing on a piece of rigging, Ciampa ripped Gargano's wedding ring off and spit on it. The momentary distraction allowed Gargano to grab hold of Ciampa and sending him crashing through two tables.

The referee called for help as both men were left in tremendous pain.

Medics and officials put Ciampa on a gurney and placed a neck brace on him while Gargano watched from above. Gargano grabbed the stretcher, rolled Ciampa to the ring and trapped him in the Garga-No Escape. He tapped but there was no bell.

Gargano obliterated the company officials, handcuffed Ciampa's hands behind his back and unloaded with several kicks to the head. He reapplied his submission finisher and the officials again appeared, pulling him away from the squared circle.

As Gargano returned to the squared circle, an alert Ciampa grabbed him, dropped him with a DDT on the exposed boards in the ring and scored the victory.

Ciampa, beaten and battered, had his arm raised in victory while medics checked on Gargano.

Result

Ciampa defeated Gargano

Grade

A+

Analysis

Ciampa is the best heel in wrestling.

Everything he does is so detestable one cannot help but to hate his on-screen persona, no matter how much they appreciate the wrestler's abilities between the rope. That the writing team was able to devise such a brilliant conclusion, that saw him use Gargano's emotions against him, is a credit to a creative team that has hit every note to perfection throughout this program.

Gargano was brilliant, finally setting aside his good guy persona to unleash hell on the man who has made his life miserable for the last year. Unfortunately, the intense hatred he felt for Ciampa proved his downfall, his emotions clouding his judgment.

The violence, the hatred and the storytelling came together to create a masterpiece of a match that, though lacking the raw emotion from the audience that the first match had, was still a Match of the Year contender.