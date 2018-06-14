Myles Garrett Rips Kevin Durant, Says Warriors Star Rode 'Somebody's Coattails'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said Thursday that Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant "broke" the NBA when he signed with the already star-studded Dubs in 2016.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com passed along comments Garrett made on 92.3 The Fan about Durant after the Warriors captured their third championship in the past four years when they completed a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals last week.

"If I were him, I would've never made a move like that in the first place," he said. "Me, I'm too competitive to try and ride on somebody's coattails to get a W. But for him, you might as well stay at the spot you're at now. There's no point in leaving since you've already taken that moniker where he's been called the snake and cupcake and all that. You might as well stay and just keep on winning."

Garrett lamented the fact the Warriors are able to have "pretty easy success" because they possess far more firepower than any other team.

"Anyone can have an off night and they can still find a way to win," he said.

That was on full display in Game 3 of the Finals when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined to score 31 points on 11-of-35 shooting, but Golden State still scored a 110-102 road win thanks to 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists from KD.

The Houston Rockets did push the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals. An injury to star point guard Chris Paul in Game 5 changed the complexion of the series, however, showcasing the limited margin for error other teams have compared to the Dubs.

Of course, the balance of power could shift depending on the fate of LeBron James, who can utilize a player option in his contract to become a free agent this summer.'

If he leaves the Cavs to join the Rockets, or another potential contender like the Philadelphia 76ers or Boston Celtics, the Warriors could face more legitimate competition next season.

The vast majority of the league's teams will remain left out in the cold in the superteam era, though. The number of teams with a legitimate chance to win the title can be counted on one hand, and the Dubs are likely to remain ahead of the pack because of their quartet of All-Stars.