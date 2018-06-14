Damon Harrison Starts Fight at Giants Camp, Swings Will Hernandez's Helmet

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

New York Giants defensive end Damon Harrison got into a fight during the team's minicamp on Wednesday after swinging a helmet at rookie offensive lineman Will Hernandez, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur had words for Harrison after the scrap:

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the team's athletic trainer, Ronnie Barnes, was examining Nate Solder's right leg after it appeared he got rolled on in the scuffle, and Solder was "moving gingerly."

Leonard also reported that Hernandez got in a few swings on Harrison before they were broken up.

Shurmur addressed the media after the practice:

Of course, fights at minicamps and training camps are the norm around the NFL. The physicality of the sport, combined with the summer heat, has led to more than a few of these confrontations, though swinging a helmet at a teammate is certainly taking things too far.