Damon Harrison Starts Fight at Giants Camp, Swings Will Hernandez's Helmet

Damon Harrison Starts Fight at Giants Camp, Swings Will Hernandez's HelmetJune 14, 2018
New York Giants defensive end Damon Harrison got into a fight during the team's minicamp on Wednesday after swinging a helmet at rookie offensive lineman Will Hernandez, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:
Wow. Giants rookie G Will Hernandez lost his helmet during a pile-up after a running play. While he was down, DT Damon Harrison appeared to swing it at him. Not surprisingly a fight ensued.
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur had words for Harrison after the scrap:
Pat Shurmur and Damon Harrison now having a long conversation on the sidelines ... https://t.co/AoOeysSd9o
Pat Shurmur in full view of media talking to Damon Harrison. Eventually puts hand on Harrison’s shoulder as they complete the convo. Now position coach talking to Harrison #Giants https://t.co/ipqjHnidBw
According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the team's athletic trainer, Ronnie Barnes, was examining Nate Solder's right leg after it appeared he got rolled on in the scuffle, and Solder was "moving gingerly."
Leonard also reported that Hernandez got in a few swings on Harrison before they were broken up.
Shurmur addressed the media after the practice:
Pat Shurmur says Harrison’s helmet swing was bothersome, there are certain things you can’t have even tho scuffles happen, he takes players out of drills when that happens let them cool down #Giants https://t.co/j2JRFCwFhP
Of course, fights at minicamps and training camps are the norm around the NFL. The physicality of the sport, combined with the summer heat, has led to more than a few of these confrontations, though swinging a helmet at a teammate is certainly taking things too far.
