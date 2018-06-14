Clippers Rumors: Raptors' Rex Kalamian Joins Doc Rivers' Coaching Staff

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 14, 2018

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Rex Kalamian in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Rex Kalamian will reportedly join Doc Rivers' staff with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kalamian spent the past three seasons as an assistant in Toronto and has been an NBA assistant since the 1996-97 season.

His NBA career began with the Clippers, as he was with the organization from 1992 through 2003.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

