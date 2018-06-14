Barcelona Transfer News: Marc-Andre ter Stegen Talks Thiago Alcantara Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has said he would like to see Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara rejoin the La Liga side.

The midfielder left the Camp Nou in 2013 for the German giants having emerged from Barca's La Masia academy and has flourished in Bavaria.

Recently there has been speculation that Barcelona are plotting a way to bring Thiago back to the club this summer, and it's been reported by Jordi Gil of Sport that a transfer fee of €70 million (£61 million) may be enough to convince the Bundesliga side to sell.

When asked about the prospect of Thiago joining him at Barca this summer, Ter Stegen made it clear he was all for the idea, per SportBild (h/t Chris Burton of Goal).

"I would like to have Thiago at Barca," said the German international. "His playing style suits us and from our viewpoint he is an interesting player. Thiago is a special type of player. He definitely would offer us different possibilities. If a transfer happened, it would be brilliant both for him and for us."

As relayed by Burton, also speaking to SportBild, the Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said "no club has contacted us, nor Thiago" about a possible transfer this summer.

While Barcelona have been linked with a number of targets as of late, Rafael Hernandez of Grup14 believes the club should be looking to bring the playmaker back:

Plenty associated with the Blaugrana lament the manner in which Thiago left Barcelona five years ago.

Given he was struggling for minutes at the Camp Nou, it was no shock to see him jump at the chance to make the switch to a huge club in Bayern. Former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola was the man who was in charge at the Allianz Arena when the deal went through.

Since then Thiago has kicked on. When he's in form he conducts Bayern's play with grace, and he's vibrant in his movement and outstanding in his technical abilities.

They're attributes you imagine would've been refined in Barcelona's youth setup. And with the legendary Andres Iniesta, a player who benefitted from similar schooling, moving on this summer there would be some sense to getting Thiago back to the Catalan club.

As we can see courtesy of The Independent, Bayern icon and pundit Lothar Mattheus has been critical of the midfielder as of late too:

When asked about a possible transfer last month, Thiago was coy on the prospect of departing Bayern, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

Barcelona are blessed with a number of midfield options, and they spent a club-record fee on Philippe Coutinho in the January window. It's been anticipated he may be the man to fill some of the huge void that will be left by Iniesta's departure.

If he's available, a number of Barcelona fans would jump at the chance to get Thiago back next season and clearly Ter Stegen too. Even so, you can't imagine Bayern would be too keen to let one of the world's best central midfielders move on the cheap this summer.