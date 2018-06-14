John Cena, Nikki Bella Spotted at Dinner Together After Breakup

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE Superstars John Cena and Nikki Bella were spotted at dinner together in San Diego on Tuesday night.

TMZ tweeted this photo of the couple in the midst of a potential reconciliation:

According to TMZ, witnesses said Cena and Bella were engaged in "intense" conversation throughout their outing.

Cena and Bella got engaged at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, last year, but they announced in April that they were calling off their wedding, which was scheduled for May 5.

Roughly one month later, Nikki's representative told E! News that Cena and Bella were "working on their relationship" and "taking it day by day."

That came after Cena appeared on the Today show and made it clear that he wanted to both marry Nikki and have children with her.

Marriage and kids were long hot-button issues for Cena, as seen during previous seasons of the Total Divas and Total Bellas reality shows.

He has softened his stance, however, and with the couple going out on the town together, there is seemingly hope for an official reunion in the near future.