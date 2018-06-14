Real Madrid Reportedly Closing in on Alisson Transfer in Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly entered advanced negotiations with Roma regarding a transfer for goalkeeper Alisson.

According to Fernando Kallas of AS, the Brazilian is nearing a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu worth around €70 million (£62 million). The fee will make Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in the history of the game.

"Roma have given permission to the player’s representative, Jose Maria Neis, to speak to the [Santiago] Bernabeu board and a fee of around €70 million is expected to be enough to tempt the Serie A club into doing business," wrote Kallas.

As noted in the report, while Madrid are moving forward in their negotiations it's said they do have competition for the player in the form of Liverpool. The Reds, who lost to Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League final last month "could spark a bidding war," according to Kallas.

It was reported earlier in the week by David Maddock of the Daily Mirror that Roma wanted more than £70 million to be offered before they considered selling Alisson, and that amount had put off Liverpool.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones provided more details on the interest of the two Champions League finalists and where the Brazilian would prefer to move:

Despite Real Madrid's recent dominance of European football—they've won the Champions League for four of the last five years—questions have regularly been asked about their goalkeeping options.

They came close to signing David De Gea from Manchester United in 2015 before the clubs ran out of time to get the transfer over the line. As such, faith has been kept in Keylor Navas between the sticks in recent years.

In the main he's been dependable, and in the last three European Cup finals he's offered a steady presence. However, there are times when his concentration dwindles, meaning the Costa Rican is prone to mistakes.

Journalist Andreas Vou believes some of the criticism Navas has faced has been a little harsh, though:

Even so, it appears as though Madrid are ready to spend big on Alisson, who has proved himself as a special goalkeeper during his time at Roma.

Last season he made some big leaps forward in his game. Not only does the 25-year-old distribute the ball with composure and intelligence, Alisson's goalkeeping ability is outstanding, as he regularly sprung into action to keep out efforts.

These numbers illustrate just how good the Roma man is at keeping the ball out of the net:

Of course, a move to Real Madrid would come with far greater pressure, as would the tag of being the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

Some may say the decision is harsh on Navas, who has become a key member of a successful spine at Real Madrid. But Alisson, if he continues to make refinements to his game, has the potential to be a significant upgrade on the Costa Rican and potentially one of the world's best goalkeepers.