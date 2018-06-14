Report: Anthony Martial Still in Man Utd Plans for 2018-19 Despite Exit Talk

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Anthony Martial is reportedly part of Manchester United's plans for next season, and the Premier League giants are not interested in selling him despite the Frenchman's agent recently saying he "wants to leave."

Per Sky Sports News, United are eager for the 22-year-old Martial to sign a new contract—his current deal is set to expire in 2019—and continue at Old Trafford, but Tottenham Hotspur "have a long-standing interest" in him.

Martial's agent, Philippe Lamboley, is not convinced the Red Devils are committed to making the France international a major figure at the club. He told RMC (via Get French Football News):

"After looking at all the possibilities and different factors, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United. ... Manchester United want Anthony to sign an extension and do not want him to leave but we have not found an agreement of several months. I think that when Manchester United, the most powerful club in the world…do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations, it is because they do not really want to make him an important member of the squad."

Under Jose Mourinho last term, Martial showed glimpses of the impressive form that made his debut season at United such a personal success in 2015-16.

He netted nine goals and provided five assists in the 2017-18 Premier League as United finished second.

Often, though, the former Monaco man had to make his impact from the bench. Of the 30 league appearances he made last term, 12 of them came as a substitute.

And his starting opportunities became particularly limited following the January purchase of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Chilean favours Martial's preferred role on the left side of attack, and Mourinho made it fairly clear Sanchez was the top option in the position.

Martial made an instant impact at Old Trafford after signing for £36 million in September 2015, scoring from the bench on his debut against Liverpool.

He has been a fan favourite ever since, and the United faithful will likely welcome the club's reported position that he is not for sale.