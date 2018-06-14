'I Said No to Real Madrid,' Reveals Juventus Boss Massimiliano Allegri

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has revealed he was approached by Real Madrid to succeed Zinedine Zidane in the top job at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real announced the appointment of Spain boss Julen Lopetegui on Tuesday, and Allegri, 50, said he was also considered but turned Los Blancos down as he is committed to Juve, per Sky Sport Italia (via Ben Gladwell of ESPN.co.uk): "I said no to Real Madrid. I did it on the phone to [Madrid president] Florentino Perez because I had given my word to [Juventus] president [Andrea] Agnelli. I thanked Florentino for the offer, but said I couldn't accept it out of the respect I owed to Juventus."



Lopetegui has subsequently been sacked by Spain on Wednesday just two days before their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is against Portugal.

The Real job is not the only position Allegri has been linked with so far this summer.

He was widely tipped as a potential candidate to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before Unai Emery was appointed, per Jeremy Wilson and Jason Burt in the Telegraph.

Meanwhile, he has also been touted as a potential successor to Antonio Conte at Chelsea, per MailOnline's Matt Barlow.

It is little surprise Allegri has been sounded out by some of Europe's top clubs.

Since taking over at Juve in 2014 he has led the Italian giants to four consecutive domestic doubles and also reached two UEFA Champions League finals.

It seems clear, though, that he is not done in Turin.

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Gladwell), when asked about potential offers from elsewhere Allegri said he is committed to his current club:

"Let's just say that I had made up my mind and already given my word to Juventus. I simply informed this to all of those who came looking for me. At the moment, Juve are one of the best clubs in the world. We need to improve what we started four years ago, and I'm happy to do it with this group of directors. Agnelli is very ambitious."

In the 2018-19 campaign the Old Lady will be going for an eighth consecutive Serie A title, and with Allegri still in charge, it would be foolish to bet against them.