Cal Football Recruit Chris Fatilua Suffers Significant Spinal Cord Injury

William Mancebo/Getty Images

The University of California announced Wednesday that football recruit Chris Fatilua suffered a significant spinal cord injury on Monday.

"Chris has sustained a significant and serious spinal cord injury from an accident that occurred Monday afternoon in San Diego," Fatilua's family said in a statement through the school. "He is receiving treatment for his injury and his long-term prognosis is unknown at this time. Our family is tremendously appreciative of the support we have received from everyone at this difficult time. It is reassuring and inspirational to know that we will have that support as we begin the recovery process and tackle the challenges ahead. At this time we ask that our privacy be respected to help allow our family and those closest to us to focus on Chris' recovery."

According to 247Sports, Fatilua is a 3-star linebacker who committed to Cal on January 28.

"Our hearts and minds are with incoming freshman Chris Fatilua and his family at this difficult time," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a statement. "The most important thing to focus on right now and in the immediate future is Chris' recovery. Our Cal family will be there to support them in every way possible now and when Chris is ready to join us in Berkeley."