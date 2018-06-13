Intro to the NBA: Shaq Teaches Marvin Bagley How to Make It in the League

Shaq knows a whole lot about life in the NBA.

Watch the video above to see Shaq give pre-draft advice to top prospect Marvin Bagley.

From B/R x JCPenney

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don’t miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.