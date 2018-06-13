Manchester United Transfer News: Marco Verratti 'Available' in Latest Rumours

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti after the Italian midfielder was upset by new manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to Calciomercato (via Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News), the Red Devils have been told Verratti is available and looking for a new challenge.

The report added he is "furious" after Tuchel told him to lose weight and he now wants out of Paris.

Verratti's agent is Mino Raiola, a number of whose clients have joined United in recent years, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku.

If the 25-year-old is indeed looking for a way out of PSG, it would be no surprise were Old Trafford to be a potential destination.

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

And United could be improved by the addition of Verratti.

He remains ill disciplined, but Verratti is a very gifted technical midfielder.

A deep-lying playmaker, he could fill the role vacated by Michael Carrick upon his retirement at the end of last season.

United have already added a new man to their central ranks, though, after agreeing to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

That does not necessarily rule out the Premier League giants from signing Verratti, but manager Jose Mourinho will likely be eager to first address other areas, most pressingly the centre of defence.

Furthermore, Verratti still has a contract with PSG until 2021 so, even if the French champions are open to selling him, they may demand a fee that proves restrictive.