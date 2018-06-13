Bryan Colangelo Reportedly Overruled 76ers Execs About Drafting Markelle Fultz

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Some executives with the Philadelphia 76ers didn't want Bryan Colangelo to draft Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick last year.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the divide between Sixers' executives and Colangelo started during Fultz's private workout with the team last June:

"It was a decision praised at the time, but after Fultz struggled in his workout with the Sixers last June, league sources say some Sixers front office members suggested that despite making the trade, the team should have taken a second look at Tatum or Lonzo Ball. But the idea was shot down by Colangelo, according to sources."

The 76ers traded with the Boston Celtics to secure the top pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Most analysts regarded Fultz as the top prospect in last year's class, including B/R's Jonathan Wasserman.