Jarvis Landry Says He Didn't Have Good Relationship with QB Ryan Tannehill

Now that Jarvis Landry is no longer with the Miami Dolphins, the Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't mincing words about his relationship with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Speaking to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Aditi Kinkhabwala, via NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, Landry was asked about not hearing from Tannehill since the Dolphins traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March.

"We didn't really have a good relationship anyway, so I'm not surprised," Landry responded.

