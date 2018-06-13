Jarvis Landry Says He Didn't Have Good Relationship with QB Ryan Tannehill

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New York Jets on November 29, 2015 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Dolphins 38-20. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Now that Jarvis Landry is no longer with the Miami Dolphins, the Pro Bowl wide receiver isn't mincing words about his relationship with quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Speaking to NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Aditi Kinkhabwala, via NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, Landry was asked about not hearing from Tannehill since the Dolphins traded him to the Cleveland Browns in March.

"We didn't really have a good relationship anyway, so I'm not surprised," Landry responded.

           

