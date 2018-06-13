Coaches Killed in Parkland Shooting to Receive Best Coach Award at 2018 ESPYs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coaches Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel and Chris Hixon will be posthumously honored July 18 with the Best Coach Award during the 2018 ESPYs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

ESPN The Magazine editor in chief Alison Overholt announced the decision Wednesday.

The coaches were killed while shielding students from gunfire during the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Overholt said the honor, which has previously been awarded based on a coach's success within sports, is being given because of the trio's "immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students."

Feis, Beigel and Hixon were among 17 people killed during the attack.

In February, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the 2015 recipient of the Best Coach Award, called the efforts of Stoneman Douglas students to push for gun control in wake of the tragedy "phenomenal."