Josh Okogie NBA Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Minnesota Timberwolves' Pick

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Josh Okogie in the 2018 NBA draft with the No. 20 overall pick.

His 18.2 points per game were overlooked during the season as Georgia Tech struggled through conference play. But then Okogie showed up to the NBA combine and emerged as one of the top players during five-on-fives. He became one of the biggest risers during the predraft process and now enters the sleeper conversation in this year's rookie class.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'4½"

Weight: 210.8 pounds

Wingspan: 7'0"

Reach: 8'6"

Pro player comparison: Will Barton

Offensive strengths

Okogie has a tremendous mix of strength, length and athleticism that's built for attacking downhill. He got to the free-throw line 6.8 times per game, but he also ranked in the 93rd percentile in catch-and-shoot jumpers. When given a ball screen, he was an effective scorer with the pull-up, making 8-of-19 attempts coming off the pick. Okogie only saw 16 possessions out of isolation, but he scored 24 points on those possessions, converting 9-of-15 opportunities.

Offensive weaknesses

He only shot 43.2 percent inside the arc and struggled at the rim, where he shot 44.6 percent. Okogie missed all 10 of his floater attempts, and he shot 32.5 percent on dribble jumpers. He graded in the 13th percentile in pick-and-roll passing while totaling just one assist out of isolation. Overall, he averaged 2.5 assists to 2.5 turnovers. He'll need to improve his handles and awareness off the dribble.

Defensive outlook

Okogie's defensive potential is a major selling point, given his tools and playmaking ability. He's not the tallest, but his strength and wingspan are A+ for a guard. He can easily cover both backcourt positions plus the occasional wing. He also finished with the fastest sprint time and tied for highest max vertical at the combine. Okogie averaged 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks per game playing tough, active defense, though he occasionally shows fatigue.

Rookie outlook

Okogie could surprise next year moving from a weak college team to the pros, where he won't be asked to carry such a heavy workload. He's a sleeper pick to emerge as an impact rookie who'll benefit from a better supporting cast and more space to drive. He'll also make his fair share of mistakes that highlight occasional poor shot selection and a drop-off in effort.

Projected role/ceiling: Scoring role player/starter

With NBA tools and athleticism, confident scoring ability and production to back it up, Okogie is a steal candidate. He was slept on throughout the year playing for a lousy team, and he'll have the chance to be a two-way player who can apply pressure at both ends in the NBA. The fact that he's made gradual improvement since high school suggests he can continue to trend upward.

Stats courtesy of Sports Reference and Synergy Sports. Measurements courtesy of NBA.com.