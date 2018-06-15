Le Mans 2018: Circuit, Start Time, TV Schedule, and More

James Moy Photography/Getty Images

One of the most iconic motor racing spectacles in the world is back again this weekend, with fans across the globe getting ready to settle in for the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This iconic event sees a number of teams attempt to complete the most laps around this circuit in the space of 24 hours, bringing so many different factors into play for the competitors.

Despite the length of the event, Le Mans has become renowned for its dramatic climaxes. A year ago the Porsche LMP Team of Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber clinched victory, passing the Jackie Chan DC Racing crew late on to win by a lap.

A star-studded field is back again this year, with Formula One legend Fernando Alonso poised to take part for the first time.

Here are the key details you need ahead of the marathon spectacle, including the key viewing details and a look at what's to come from this iconic circuit.

Date: Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17

Start Time: 2 p.m. (BST), 9 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK)

Focus on Alonso Ahead of Le Mans 2018

Given he holds a reputation as one of the most talented drivers in the world, there's excitement to see what Alonso can accomplish in this unique event.

Last year the two-time F1 world champion tried his hand in the Indianapolis 500; he impressed in the event, although was eventually forced to retire due to a mechanical issue. He'll be hoping for better luck in France this weekend.

It's clear the man himself is looking forward to the 24-hour challenge, as revealed on Twitter in the buildup:

Alonso will be the third driver in what appears to be a strong Toyata Gazoo Racing crew. In Sebastian Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima, he has two former F1 drivers working with him at Le Mans.

Toyota have another team that'll be difficult to beat. In Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi there are two drivers that'll be desperate to sample success here, having finished as runners-up in the past; Jose Maria Lopez will be the third member of their squad.

The 2016 race, when Conway and Kobayashi finished second for Toyota, is an example of how so much good work can go wrong in an instant at Le Mans.

As we can see here, with around six minutes remaining, the Toyota team in the lead lost power, allowing Porsche to come through and take a dramatic victory:

With wins either side of that dramatic victory, it'd be fair to say Porsche have dominated the event in recent years and have a strong chance of taking victory again in 2018, with four squads entered in the LMP1 category.

As the team Twitter account relayed, in total they have 10 different crews set to start this endurance event:

Another familiar face set to take part is Jenson Button. The former F1 world champion actually stepped in to replace Alonso for McLaren when he took part in the Indy 500 last year, although now the Briton has a chance to show his versatility at Le Mans.

He will be part of the SMP Racing team alongside Russian duo Mikhail Aleshin and Vitaly Petrov. The Rebellion Racing team—containing three-time Le Mans champion Andre Lotterer, 2016 winner Neel Jani and Bruno Senna—are another trio expected to be in the running for victory come Sunday.