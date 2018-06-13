Spain Sack Julen Lopetegui Ahead of World Cup After Real Madrid Appointment

Spain Sack Julen Lopetegui Ahead of World Cup After Real Madrid AppointmentJune 13, 2018
Spain have made the remarkable decision to part ways with manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the FIFA World Cup.
The news was confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday by the Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, a day after it was revealed by Real Madrid that Lopetegui would be taking over as manager next season, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rubiales on why he sacked Lopetegui "The Spanish national team is the team of all the Spaniards. We only found out just five minutes before that he was leaving for Madrid."
While Spain felt a change of leadership was necessary, this development couldn't have come at a worse time.
On Thursday Russia meet Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the World Cup, and on Friday Spain face a crucial clash with rivals Portugal in Group B.
Corrigan relayed more quotes from Rubiales, who provided little clarity over who would be replacing the former boss:
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rubiales "There is a way that you must act, Julen has worked in a great way with the team, but we cannot accept how he has acted in this case."
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rubiales asked who takes over Spain now, two days before WC opener: “We are going to touch as little as possible. We are working on it. When we know we will tell you.”
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rubiales: “The federation cannot be left outside the negotiation of one of its employees, and find out just five minutes before a public announcement.”
Dermot Corrigan @dermotmcorrigan
Rubiales not coming out of this well... talking a lot about how it was not right how he only found out five minutes before Lopetegui to Madrid made public.
Additionally, he also confirmed the players sought to save the coach, although the decision had already been made, per Football Espana:
footballespana @footballespana_
Rubiales confirms players tried to save Lopetegui but this was not enough, solely FA's decision, he says. #ESP
As noted by the Guardian's Nick Miller, a decision to axe a coach so close to a World Cup is an unprecedented decision:
Nick Miller @NickMiller79
The previous 'managerial binning closest to the start of a World Cup' I can find is Eduard Malofeyev, told to do one by the USSR about a month before 1986. But I am open to suggestions.
In a surprise move, it was confirmed by the European champions that Lopetegui would be the man to succeed Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman's decision to step down at the end of the campaign.
Lopetegui took over as the Spain boss following their quarter-final elimination from the UEFA European Championship in 2016, having previously been in charge of Porto and La Roja's under-21 side.
The 51-year-old was able to steer the 2010 world champions into the 2018 finals with ease and some impressive results ahead of the tournament led many to tip them for success. Spain beat Argentina 6-1 in a friendly in March in a huge show of strength.
However, the turmoil in the lead up to the showpiece in Russia will cast doubts over how successful they can be at the tournament, as noted by broadcaster Georgie Bingham:
Georgie Bingham @georgiebingham
Monday - get Spain in your #WorldCup sweepstake. 👏🏻 💃🏼 😃 👍🏻 ⚽️ Weds - Not so much. 😳
It'll be intriguing to see where Spain go from here. While they have a squad to rival any, a brand new manager working with a group he hasn't picked is sure to pose some problems.
The nation will be hoping the plethora of leaders within the squad can lead them to success regardless. In Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and David Silva, Spain have big personalities and winners aplenty in their group.
This is an unprecedented situation, though, and it's difficult to see how this saga won't have a negative impact on La Roja.
