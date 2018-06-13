Spain Sack Julen Lopetegui Ahead of World Cup After Real Madrid Appointment

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 13, 2018

KRASNODAR, RUSSIA - JUNE 09: Head coach Julen Lopetegui of Spain looks on prior to the friendly match between Spain and Tunisia at Krasnodar's stadium on June 9, 2018 in Krasnodar, Russia. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Spain have made the remarkable decision to part ways with manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the FIFA World Cup

The news was confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday by the Royal Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, a day after it was revealed by Real Madrid that Lopetegui would be taking over as manager next season, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

While Spain felt a change of leadership was necessary, this development couldn't have come at a worse time. 

On Thursday Russia meet Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the World Cup, and on Friday Spain face a crucial clash with rivals Portugal in Group B.

Corrigan relayed more quotes from Rubiales, who provided little clarity over who would be replacing the former boss:

Additionally, he also confirmed the players sought to save the coach, although the decision had already been made, per Football Espana:

As noted by the Guardian's Nick Miller, a decision to axe a coach so close to a World Cup is an unprecedented decision:

In a surprise move, it was confirmed by the European champions that Lopetegui would be the man to succeed Zinedine Zidane following the Frenchman's decision to step down at the end of the campaign.

Lopetegui took over as the Spain boss following their quarter-final elimination from the UEFA European Championship in 2016, having previously been in charge of Porto and La Roja's under-21 side.

Lopetegui will take over as Real Madrid boss next season.
Lopetegui will take over as Real Madrid boss next season.PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

The 51-year-old was able to steer the 2010 world champions into the 2018 finals with ease and some impressive results ahead of the tournament led many to tip them for success. Spain beat Argentina 6-1 in a friendly in March in a huge show of strength.

However, the turmoil in the lead up to the showpiece in Russia will cast doubts over how successful they can be at the tournament, as noted by broadcaster Georgie Bingham:

It'll be intriguing to see where Spain go from here. While they have a squad to rival any, a brand new manager working with a group he hasn't picked is sure to pose some problems.

The nation will be hoping the plethora of leaders within the squad can lead them to success regardless. In Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta and David Silva, Spain have big personalities and winners aplenty in their group. 

This is an unprecedented situation, though, and it's difficult to see how this saga won't have a negative impact on La Roja.

Related

    Man Utd Named Most Valuable Club by Forbes

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Named Most Valuable Club by Forbes

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Infantino Says FIFA Was ‘clinically Dead’ Before He Arrived

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Infantino Says FIFA Was ‘clinically Dead’ Before He Arrived

    AFP
    via World Soccer Talk

    The History of Messi the World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    The History of Messi the World Cup

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Fans Voice Their Opinion on Using VAR at the World Cup

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Fans Voice Their Opinion on Using VAR at the World Cup

    Guardian readers
    via the Guardian