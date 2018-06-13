Liverpool Reportedly Set to End Alisson Chase and Will Reassess 'Keeper Options

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly ready to give up their chase for Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and reassess their goalkeeping options in the transfer market.

According to David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, the Reds are not prepared to part with the asking price Roma are demanding for the Brazil international, which is said to be around the £70 million mark.

It's also said in the report Liverpool have little chance of landing Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid, while alternatives, including Cologne's Timo Horn and Southampton's Alex McCarthy, are also out of reach at this juncture.

"Burnley's World Cup bound Nick Pope has been linked, and the Lancashire club's other 'keeper Tom Heaton has been on the radar in the past," added Maddock. "But [Jurgen] Klopp will refuse to panic and may consider giving his current third-choice keeper Danny Ward a chance to compete with [Loris] Karius."

The need for reinforcements between the sticks at Anfield was highlighted in the recent UEFA Champions League final, as Loris Karius made two costly errors for Liverpool in the 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

While some were quick to write him off after those blunders, David Preece suggested there may be a way back for the German stopper:

Even so, some Liverpool supporters had grown excited at the prospect of a goalkeeper of Alisson's calibre arriving at Anfield, as he's considered one of the best in his position in the world as things stand.

Since being given the starting berth at the Stadio Olimpico on a regular basis he's blossomed. Roma may not have been the most defensively sound side in Serie A last season, but so often he was on hand to get them out of trouble with some inspired goalkeeping.

Alisson has carried on that form after the campaign during international duty with Brazil. As noted by OptaPaolo, it's been a long time since anyone found a way past him while representing the Selecao:

It appears as though he may not be the man for Liverpool, though, who have already spent big money this year to land Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita and Fabinho.

According to Maddock, Roma are wary of losing another star player to Liverpool for a bargain price. The Reds signed Mohamed Salah from the Italian club for under £40 million last summer.

Philip Blundell from The Anfield Wrap can see why Liverpool may be hesitant about paying what Roma want in this instance:

Some wouldn't want the club to be quite so careful. After all, Alisson is only 25, proven at the highest level and is the type of goalkeeper—especially given his excellent distribution—who would fit into a Klopp side well at Anfield.

But it now appears unlikely, and with Simon Mignolet set to be on his way out this summer, according to Maddock, Karius may well get a chance to redeem himself at Anfield. After what happened in Kiev last month, that would feel like a massive gamble for a team that has eyes on a Premier League title challenge.