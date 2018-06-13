Jose Mourinho Reportedly Withdraws Manchester United Interest in Danny Rose

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly told the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that recruiting Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is no longer a priority this summer because the club have sufficient depth in that position.

According to the Mirror's John Cross, Mourinho is confident that with Ashley Young, Luke Shaw and new signing Diogo Dalot—who can play at right-back or left-back—United have the options they need.

As such, the Red Devils won't be pursuing the Spurs star in a £50 million move. A transfer to Old Trafford is said to have been a "dream" switch for Rose, who "was desperate to move" there and has discussed his ambition of returning to the north of England for family reasons, per Cross.

United have moved quickly so far in the transfer window, having snapped up Dalot and agreed a deal to sign Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Football writer Tom McDermott believes United need a new left-back but suspects they might opt not to pursue one:

Young has enjoyed something of a renaissance in that position and was one of United's most reliable performers last season, but he'll be 33 in July, so the club can't rely on him long term.

As for Shaw, he still has the potential to be an excellent player, but he was handed just 19 first-team appearances in all competitions last term, and Mourinho does not appear to trust him.

Dalot can also pitch in, but he's relatively untested, and he'll also be covering for Antonio Valencia—who turns 33 in August—on the right.

Although Rose has struggled with injuries over the last year or two, he's one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

He'll need to look elsewhere if he's still determined to move up north, though his options may be limited with United off the table given the strength of Andy Robertson's debut season at Liverpool and Manchester City have Benjamin Mendy.

As for United, it seems they'll use the money that might have gone on Rose to fund their other summer business.