Kyrie Irving on Possible Celtics Contract Extension: 'Doesn't Make Any Sense'

Kyrie Irving won't consider signing an extension with the Boston Celtics as he continues his recovery from a season-ending knee injury.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Irving said agreeing to a contract "just doesn't make any sense" right now, per ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg. Irving went on to explain his focus will be elsewhere this summer:

"I think you guys can feel my attitude is really just redemption next year. Really integrating myself with our team again and really focus on winning a championship. That's the only thing I'm really worried about. Until I get to that point, then I can't really answer any questions. I'm pretty sure management and I will have a talk, but that talk won't happen now."

Before Irving's knee forced him out of action in March, he was enjoying one of the most efficient seasons of his NBA career. He was averaging 24.4 points and 5.1 assists, with his 2.3 turnovers tying a personal best. He also connected on 40.8 percent of his three-pointers, his highest average since 2014-15.

When the Celtics acquired Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, the general assumption was he'd re-sign with Boston when he could opt out of his contract after the 2018-19 season. Boston's run to the Eastern Conference Finals seemingly cemented that notion, since the franchise is clearly on the cusp of being a title contender.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix (h/t RealGM), however, reported the New York Knicks could be a threat to sign Irving next offseason. According to Mannix, Irving had entertained the idea of playing with the Knicks when he was in Cleveland and could still want to pursue the option.

Mannix's colleague Shams Charania added Irving saw his trade to Boston as a long-term move, though, so he may be content to stay with the Celtics.