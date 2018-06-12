82-Game NBA Summer League 2018 Schedule Released

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

NBA fans will get a chance to see the full future of the league this summer during the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas.



The league will feature all 30 teams for the first time, including an early battle between the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, who currently own the first two picks of the June 21 NBA draft.

The action will run from July 6-17, featuring three preliminary games for each team followed by a tournament to determine a champion.

The Los Angeles Lakers were the summer league champions a year ago behind the play of No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. The point guard was named MVP after averaging 16.3 points, 9.3 assists 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game, also becoming the first player to drop a triple-double.

Meanwhile, the summer league allowed a few rookies to showcase their potential before outstanding seasons, including fellow Lakers star Kyle Kuzma.

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers in Las Vegas with 28 points per game in two contests prior to becoming one of the top rookies in the NBA this past season.

Fans should be on the lookout for more sleepers to prove they should have been drafted higher this summer.

Here is the full schedule for the Las Vegas Summer League (all times PT).

Friday, July 6

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Houston vs. Indiana (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Orlando (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Detroit (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Washington (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Denver vs. Minnesota (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. New Orleans (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Charlotte (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m. – Boston vs. Philadelphia (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Dallas vs. Phoenix (ESPN)

8:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Golden State (ESPN)

Saturday, July 7

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Portland vs. Utah (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Miami vs. New Orleans (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Detroit vs. Memphis (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Boston vs. Denver (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Indiana (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – New York vs. Atlanta (ESPN)

4:30 p.m. – Phoenix vs. Sacramento (ESPN)

6:30 p.m. – Chicago vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN2)

Sunday, July 8

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – Minnesota vs. Toronto (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Miami (NBA TV)

4 p.m. – Dallas vs. Milwaukee (NBA TV)

6 p.m. – Utah vs. New York (NBA TV)

8 p.m. – Sacramento vs. LA Clippers (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Washington vs. San Antonio (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – Portland vs. Atlanta (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Houston (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. – Memphis vs. Orlando (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago (ESPN2)

Monday, July 9

Cox Pavilion

12 p.m. – New Orleans vs. Detroit (ESPNU)

2 p.m. – Indiana vs. Cleveland (ESPN2)

4 p.m. – Charlotte vs. Boston (ESPN2)

6 p.m. – Milwaukee vs. Denver (ESPNU)

8 p.m. – Brooklyn vs. Minnesota (ESPNU)

Thomas & Mack

12:30 p.m. – Toronto vs. Oklahoma City (NBA TV)

2:30 p.m. – Washington vs. Philadelphia (NBA TV)

4:30 p.m. – Golden State vs. Dallas (NBA TV)

6:30 p.m. – Orlando vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)

8:30 p.m. – LA Clippers vs. Houston (NBA TV)

Tuesday, July 10

Cox Pavilion

1 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Portland (NBA TV)

3 p.m. – Atlanta vs. Chicago (NBA TV)

Thomas & Mack

1:30 p.m. – Utah vs. Miami (EPNU)

3:30 p.m. – Sacramento vs. Memphis (ESPN2)

5:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 11 - First Round

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 12 - First and Second Round

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13 - Consolation Games

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14 - Second Round

Cox Pavilion: 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Thomas & Mack: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15 - Quarterfinals

Thomas & Mack: 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday, July 16 – Semifinals

Thomas & Mack: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17 – Championship

Thomas & Mack: 7 p.m.