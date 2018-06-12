Capitals Parade 2018: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos, GIFs and More

Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

The Washington Capitals celebrated their Stanley Cup title with a parade through Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, and no player enjoyed himself more than Alex Ovechkin.

Seriously, he was living his best life:

The crowd enjoyed Ovechkin, too, in all his "not safe for work" splendor (seriously, very NSFW—you've been warned):

"You thought it was gonna be crazy, but it's basically nuts," Ovechkin told the crowd, per the Washington Post. "You guys [are] killing it."

Who could blame Ovechkin for letting it all hang out? In a career that will end with a berth in the Hall of Fame, the only thing missing from his resume before this season was a Stanley Cup title. Now he's checked off that final box, and he's been celebrating ever since.

Live it up, Ovi—you earned it.

Of course, the rest of Capitals were having an amazing time, too. There was a lot of beer.

Like, a lot:

Throughout the parade route, Brooks Orpik tossed beers into the crowd, while Evgeny Kuznetsov carried around a case of Bud Light, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

"Finally, we started playing hockey like we party," Nicklas Backstrom said, per Isabelle Khurshudyan‏ of the Washington Post.



An enormous crowd in Washington joined the celebration:

Owner Ted Leonsis said the Capitals "put the unity in the community. We all agree on one thing: We have the greatest fans in the world, and now we have the greatest hockey team in the world. Now we have something that united us: a Stanley Cup championship."

Head coach Barry Trotz, looking around at the monuments in the city, referenced the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous speech:

"We had a dream. And we did it."

Indeed they did. Washington will never forget the party that followed.