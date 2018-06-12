John Cena, Jackie Chan Team Up for Unnamed Action Film 'Project X'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Former WWE superstar and current actor and entertainer John Cena is reportedly teaming up with movie star Jackie Chan in an upcoming action movie, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Per that report, Project X is a working title, and "the movie centers on a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) who is called in to extract the oil workers when a China-run oil refinery in the Middle East is attacked. When he learns that the attackers' real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, he teams up with an American—a former Marine played by John Cena—to stop them."

The movie will be directed by Scott Waugh, who served as the director for Need to Speed.

As the Hollywood Reporter noted, Cena is fast carving himself a niche in the action movie space. He has upcoming roles in the Transformers' spinoff Bumblebee and The Jason Directive, and previously appeared in movies like Trainwreck, Daddy's Home and Daddy's Home 2, among others.